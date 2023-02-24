The Longview Police Department will auction off unclaimed property — including knives, power tools, bicycles, a new bottle of Jim Beam, Tide Pods, cellphones and a pregnancy test — in March.

The list of more than 200 auction items is available at the Longview Police Department's main station at 1351 Hudson St. or online at https://bit.ly/3ITMVoQ.

People who believe listed items belong to them must file a claim in writing to the Longview Police Department no later than 4 p.m. March 8.

Starting on March 13, those interested in purchasing auction items can view and submit bids online at ctmunlimitedauction.com. Items will be auctioned off starting at 10 a.m. March 19.

All sales are final and the department makes no guarantee or warranty as to the auction items' condition.