Longview Police Department looks for crisis team partnership
Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

The Longview Police Department is looking to establish a partnership with a local mental health provider to improve its crisis response.

The department will have a work session with Cowlitz County commissioners Wednesday to discuss the proposed partnership.

According to a call for proposals, Longview police want to contract with a credentialed crisis service provider to do ride-alongs, follow up on police referrals and offer crisis response training to officers.

The department has seen an increase in calls where the person is “in some form of crisis,” according to the call for proposals, including mental health, drug or alcohol dependency, homelessness or other factors.

While there are some local organizations, like Columbia Wellness, that run mobile crisis teams, the city of Longview approved funding in its 2021-2022 General Fund budget for the police department to contract two full-time, licensed mental health professionals.

A representatives from the Longview Police Department could not be reached for comment Monday. 

According to the proposal, the department is now seeking a local organization that provides 24/7 mobile crisis response and has a network of other community partners, like for-profits, non-profits and governmental entities.

The department seeks an organization with a demonstrated commitment to client-directed care and a holistic understanding of recovery and wellness and experience in crisis response and trauma-informed behavioral health services to individuals experiencing homelessness.

The department also wants a group that has cultural competency working with people experiencing homelessness, underserved and marginalized populations, substance users, people with physical or emotional disabilities, veterans, LGBTQ people and formally incarcerated people.

The department plans to choose an organization May 17.

The department will meet with the Cowlitz County Commissioners Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. for a work session on the partnership. To join, use zoom.us/s/91516609489#success or call 253-215-8782 and use ID number 91516609489.

