Longview's top cop Robert Huhta accomplished a career milestone as he recently graduated from the FBI National Academy — a program fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend, according to a city press release.

Chief Huhta graduated March 16 as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and is the first officer from the Longview Police Department in over 20 years to complete the program.

This year's class consisted of 247 law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia.

Huhta told The Daily News he took six classes at the academy, and because he possesses a bachelor's degree, he was able attend higher level classes.

The 10-week program consisted of a mixture of academic and physical challenges, and participants "must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend," states the release.

Longview City Manager Kris Swanson called Huhta's achievement a "benefit" for the Longview Police Department.

"We are very proud of Chief Huhta's accomplishments and grateful for his continued exemplary service to the citizens of Longview," Swanson said in the news release.

Huhta has served as the chief of the Longview Police Department since 2020 and has been with the department since 1996, first participating as a college cadet. Huhta has served as a service officer, reserve officer, detective, sergeant, and captain during his career in law enforcement.