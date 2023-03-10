Police officers pursued a robbery suspect in the Northlake neighborhood of Longview, culminating in a crash outside the Dutch Bros Coffee shop on 15th Avenue and Delaware Street on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, 27-year-old Kelso resident Lucas Bunn, is accused of using a knife in an armed robbery, according to Longview police Capt. Branden McNew, before leading police in a pursuit through some of busiest parts of town.

A resident reportedly discovered Bunn in the middle of an alleged home burglary, McNew said by email. “During his attempt to flee, he presented a knife and tried to stab the homeowner.”

Police shut down the intersection to conduct an investigation, the department posted to its Facebook page.

McNew told The Daily News the initial robbery occurred in the 2700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, and Bunn allegedly fled in an SUV. Officers started their pursuit near the area of Washington Way and Nichols Boulevard.

The incident ended after a police car performed a successful PIT maneuver to pin the suspect’s vehicle outside the Dutch Bros Coffee shop and near the PeaceHealth St. John’s Medical Center’s parking structure.

McNew said no one, not even the suspect, sustained an injury due to the collision.

According to the Cowlitz County Jail roster, Bunn faces five charges: burglary, robbery, attempt to elude, and contempt of court. His court date is unknown at this time.