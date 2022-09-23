Longview police awarded 200K in state funds for mental health response team

Longview police were recently awarded about $200,000 in state funds to help respond to people in mental health crisis.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs announced Thursday the department was one of eight agencies that received funding for similar services for a total of roughly $3.2 million.

The grants are part of the state Legislature and the Washington State Health Care Authority's efforts to link mental health professionals with those in crisis.

The state set aside $2 million in the 2020 and 2021 supplemental operating budgets for the sheriffs and police chiefs organization to help agencies start mental health response teams, according to the organization.

Washington State Health Care Authority awarded the sheriffs and police chiefs organization another $1 million to use from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. The Longview Police Department received nearly $200,000 during that time period as well.

An annual report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs says, during that time period, 429 people were contacted by Longview's mental health response team, which also includes countywide services.

Members of Longview's Behavioral Health Unit wear bulletproof vests labeled “counselor,” and join officers on calls involving suspected mental crises, from trespassing reports to bomb threats. They help people connect with needed services, like medication and housing. They don’t carry caseloads like a social worker, Longview Capt. Branden McNew previously said, but follow up with people they encounter in the field to ensure they get the help they need.