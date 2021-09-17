Longview Police ask for help identifying Weatherguard burglary suspect

Police are searching for a burglary suspect caught on video at a Longview roofing company.

A white man in a black shirt and hat was caught on surveillance taking tools and other items from Weatherguard Sept. 7 at 1128 12th Ave., Longview, according to police.

Weatherguard reported they are offering a $100 reward to identify the suspect.

"We are just trying to find out who it was who broke into our yard and took a bunch of tools and equipment," said Executive Administrative Assistant Lori Jarrett.

Police advise people who recognize the man to call the tip line at 360-442-5929.

