Longview Police ask for help identifying Weatherguard burglary suspect

Police are searching for a burglary suspect caught on video at a Longview roofing company.
A white man in a black shirt and hat was caught on surveillance taking tools and other items from Weatherguard Sept. 7 at 1128 12th Ave., Longview, according to police.
Weatherguard reported they are offering a $100 reward to identify the suspect.
"We are just trying to find out who it was who broke into our yard and took a bunch of tools and equipment," said Executive Administrative Assistant Lori Jarrett.
Police advise people who recognize the man to call the tip line at 360-442-5929.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today