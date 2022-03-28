 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Longview police ask for assistance identifying Saturday bank robbery suspect

  • 0

Longview police are asking for information on a Saturday bank robbery suspect.

At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an armed robbery reported at Chase Bank in the Triangle Shopping Center, according to the Longview Police Department. The suspect had a handgun and fled before officers arrived, according to police. 

Police ask anyone recognizing the suspect or with information about the case to call the department tip line at 360-442-5929. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News