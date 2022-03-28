Longview police ask for assistance identifying Saturday bank robbery suspect

Longview police are asking for information on a Saturday bank robbery suspect.
At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an armed robbery reported at Chase Bank in the Triangle Shopping Center, according to the Longview Police Department. The suspect had a handgun and fled before officers arrived, according to police.
Police ask anyone recognizing the suspect or with information about the case to call the department tip line at 360-442-5929.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today