Longview police arrest man allegedly threatening to burn down Highlands house with torch

Longview police arrested Isaiah Joseph Robertson, a 22-year-old Kelso resident, Thursday for allegedly attempting to burn down a house with a lit torch while people were still inside, according to court documents.

At roughly 5:35 p.m., Thursday police responded to a home on the 200 block of 20th Avenue in the Highlands neighborhood of Longview over an emergency call regarding an unwanted visitor.

One of the victims told police that the suspect was asked numerous times to leave their home due to being armed with a “torch, machete, and a small knife.”

The victim stated that the suspect became irate after being asked to leave and threatened to burn down the house with everyone in it. People inside the home said Robertson was a “friend of a friend” and not allowed over without that mutual acquaintance.

After the police arrived, they witnessed Robertson armed with a torch connected to a propane tank on the front porch, according to court documents.

The probable cause report mentions that Robertson was armed with “metal knuckles with a blade attached in his hand.” As the officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, Robertson reportedly responded by trying to burn down the front door.

In response, police fired about 40 rubber bullets toward Robertson. He then ran inside the house to avoid further pelting from police, torched a picture and started a brief structure fire while four residents were still inside, as reported in court documents.

SWAT was called to the scene to assist with Robertson’s arrest, but it’s unknown if police utilized them while at the scene.

Since his initial arrest, Robertson was summoned via court order to surrender all weapons and make no contact with any of the four victims. His bail is set at $350,000, and he is scheduled to appear before a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge for an arraignment hearing on Dec. 22.

Court records showed Robertson was not charged as of Monday evening, but was booked on suspicion of first-degree arson, felony harassment and reckless endangerment.