Longview Police arrest four suspects Thursday in connection with Home Depot thefts across four states

Longview police arrested four suspects Thursday in connection to alleged Home Depot thefts spanning roughly five days and four states.

Jacque Banks, 40, of Tacoma, Kourtney Lawler, 31, of Chehalis, Marcus Patton, 42, of Tacoma, and Seung Shon, 35 of Fife, Washington, were arrested Thursday in connection with up to $10,000 in alleged thefts that roughly occurred over the last five days at Home Depot locations in Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, said Longview Officer Brian Durbin.

Police received a report of shoplifting at the Seventh Avenue Home Depot in Longview around 9 p.m. Thursday. A Home Depot manager identified the group and their vehicle after the company internally shared information about the thefts, Durbin said.

He said the group had equipment to block antitheft devices on expensive items, and took two shopping carts of "lawn care equipment and high-dollar tools” out of the Longview store Thursday. When approached by officers, the three men fled on foot. Two were arrested in the parking lot and one a few blocks away, Durbin added.

Durbin said the Longview Home Depot was the group's third suspected hit Thursday, after allegedly stealing from locations in Portland and Vancouver.