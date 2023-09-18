Names of the three Longview officers involved in the Sept. 2 shooting and death of a Seattle man have been released.

Patrol officers Bri Cummo, Matt Dennis and Seth Libbey were involved in the shooting according to a Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team press release. The press release does not mention whose bullet killed Louis Earl Johnson, Jr. after police reportedly revived him with naloxone Sept. 2, then he sped off and eventually fired at officers.

Cowlitz 911 dispatchers received reports around 2 p.m. of a man passed out in a car in the Minami Teriyaki drive-thru at 1208 15th Ave. in Longview.

After reviving him, Johnson allegedly threatened medical personnel and drove away from the scene.

Police blocked Johnson near 19th Avenue and Florida Street, where he allegedly pulled out a pistol and started shooting at the officers, Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team reports. The three Longview police officers fired back, hitting and killing Johnson.

The officers were not harmed in the exchange.

Dennis is also a K-9 handler and has been with the department for eight years. Cummo has been with the department for two years and Libbey for 14 years.

An autopsy showed Johnson died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.