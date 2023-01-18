 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview officer reviewed for texting teen in 2014 plans to retire in January

Longview Officer Terry Reece allegedly waits outside a restroom in 2014 to talk to a then-15-year-old student at Mark Morris High School. Reece is scheduled to retire at the end of January after 23 years with the department. 

 LPD, Contributed FILE

Longview police officer Terry Reece is scheduled to retire at the end of this month following a report by The Daily News of him texting inappropriate messages to a student while he served as a Mark Morris High School resource officer in 2014.

According to Longview Police Department spokesperson Capt. Branden McNew, Reece notified the department of his retirement on Jan. 10 — five days before the story published — and his last day is scheduled to be on Jan. 31.

According to the Washington State Department of Retirement Systems, Reece, a 23-year veteran of the force, became eligible after his fifth year on the force to receive full benefits.

Nine years ago, Reece was disciplined by the Longview Police Department after he obtained the number of a 15-year-old sophomore and posed as a student with special needs to ask her out for lunch multiple times, according to department records.

Reece, who joined the Longview Police Department in 2000, was punished with a three-day suspension without pay and was removed as a school resource officer, the records state.

In 2014, former Cowlitz County Prosecutor Attorney Susan Baur opened a “potential impeachment disclosure” into Reece’s conduct but ultimately decided not to pursue the matter.

The department also investigated him twice in 2019 when he injured a fellow officer during a training exercise, and then to see if he made “untruthful” comments to investigators during the department’s inquiry into the matter. Neither investigation resulted in discipline.

