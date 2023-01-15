Longview officer reviewed for texting teen in 2014, injuring officer in 2019

A Longview officer is still on the force after sending inappropriate texts to a teenage girl about a decade ago and injuring another officer during training four years ago.

Department leaders say Terry Reece — a now 23-year veteran of the Longview Police Department — was given a three-day, no-pay suspension for texting the teen in 2014 while he was working as an officer at a local high school. Reece declined to talk to The Daily News.

Longview police spokesperson Capt. Branden McNew said a previous administration handled the decision to discipline Reece and that it’s a “done deal.”

April 11, 2014

A 15-year-old girl received a text message from an unknown person on April 11, 2014. The message read, “Hey. You looked good the other day with your ripped abs showing. Wanna go to lunch with me?”

Over the next five days, Longview School Resource Officer Reece would pose as a special needs student to deceptively ask out the sophomore, sparking an internal affairs investigation, according to Longview police documents.

The texts to the Mark Morris High student were sent anonymously; 13 more would follow.

Not knowing who sent the text, the student asked, “Who’s this?”

Reece provided the name of a student that the documents described as having special needs and a history of saying improper sexual comments to her at school.

While using his department-issued cell phone, Reece sent more text messages, offering to take the student out for lunch. She declined.

Reece continued: “Don’t be so rude. I’m buying.” He added, “Why don’t you wanna go?” He asked if she wanted to eat at “Pho ever? Subway? Pizza Hut?”

Again she declined, and again he persisted. “Bakers corner has good strips! Papa Pete’s? Come on, name it.”

In one message, Reece texted, “I have a car,” to which she responded, “No, you don’t.”

“Don’t be so temperamental young lady,” he replied.

What Reece didn’t know was that the student found out who was texting her and told her mother later that day.

According to a police statement, the sophomore asked her mother after school why she gave her phone number to Reece. After responding she didn’t, the student showed her the unsolicited text messages she had been receiving.

The sophomore told her mother that after another student said an unkind remark, she retreated into a school bathroom due to being upset. While there, she received a text message asking her to “come out of the bathroom.” When she did, the only person in the hallway was Reece, the mother wrote in a statement to police.

Reece later told the teen her mother gave him her number, a report states. In the personnel complaint, Reece began to say what he thought was the sophomore’s phone number, but he actually recited the mom’s cell number. The mother told investigators she never provided Reece with her number.

Reece, who has been with the Longview department since 2000, continued to text the student, asking her to go out for lunch — even after learning that she knew he was the sender.

Later that evening, the teen’s best friend said Reece asked for her friend’s number, and she gave it to him, according to the teen’s mom.

The mother mentions in her police statement that besides seeing Reece during drop off and pick up time at school, she had one previous encounter with him a month before at her work. There was one previous interaction between Reece and the sophomore when she and a group of friends played ding-dong ditch on him at his home.

April 14, 2014

After the mother was notified about the texts, messages continued the next day. Reece texted the sophomore, “Have a good day” at 7:42 a.m. and “Nice shoes” a few seconds later.

According to a personnel complaint with the Longview Police Department, at 10:53 a.m., she received another message asking her to “Wait 4 me,” but she didn’t respond to any of the texts sent that day.

The mother writes in her statement that after being alerted to Reece’s new batch of texts, she returned to Morris High, where she talked with school officials who promised the situation would be “handled quietly + swiftly” during a meeting.

April 15, 2014

The following day was the last day Reece sent messages, again asking if the teen wanted to grab a bite. Unlike other days, Reece escalated the attempts by addressing the student in-person.

The sophomore told investigators she saw Reece standing near the school entrance with a few of her friends. As she walked in, she “heard someone whistle” but didn’t know if it was coming from Reece.

Later, the sophomore received the text “Hey” at 7:37 a.m. and another a minute later, “Wanna go to lunch today,” but she didn’t respond.

The mother writes in her statement to police that after the last text message, Reece said to the sophomore as she walked by, “I guess that’s a no,” to which she replied, “It’s definitely a No!!!”

The text message stopped after the verbal exchange.

The Longview School District alerted the Longview Police Department on April 15, 2014, that a complaint was levied against Reece.

Reece was removed from his role as a school resource officer at Mark Morris High, police records indicate.

When asked how the situation unfolded, Reece told the officer assigned to the internal investigation that he saw the sophomore wearing a top that “was exposing her midsection” and told her the top violated school dress policy.

According to the internal affairs complaint, Reece said the sophomore replied that “he’s not a real cop and that he can’t do anything about it.”

When The Daily News submitted public records request to obtain documents, the Longview Police Department said some documents pertaining to Reece’s internal affairs investigation were “destroyed” in 2020 in keeping with their retention schedule.

However, The Daily News obtained copies of the Mark Morris incident via a source and Kelly Jensen, a public disclosure analyst of the Longview Police Department, later confirmed the documents for authenticity.

April 30, 2014

Reece was reviewed on April 30, 2014, under an internal tribunal for public sector employees that precedes discipline or termination. The hearing included former Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha and former Capt. Deborah Johnson. Officer Tim Deisher acted as his guild representative, according to documents.

Reece explained that the entire situation was a practical joke that got out of hand; that he was trying “too hard to be funny” when he obtained the number of the 15-year-old and then proceeded to ask her out for lunch multiple times.

He later said he did not intend to take the student out for lunch.

Duscha is quoted in the documents as saying that Reece’s poor judgment could cause a “shit storm” for the department and that “on face value the text looks bad in tdn,” presumably speaking about The Daily News.

Duscha handed down a three-day suspension without pay. Reece didn’t protest the results and accepted the punishment. He was later placed back into rotation on a “regular patrol schedule,” according to documents.

May 5, 2014, and beyond

Former Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Susan Baur opened a “potential impeachment disclosure” into Reece’s conduct at Mark Morris High but later determined that Reece’s behavior didn’t “involve dishonesty, excessive force, or the quality of Officer Reece’s work,” according to records.

She chalked up his behavior to a “lack of professionalism.” While she acknowledged that Reece engaged in “conduct unbecoming an officer,” she believed his actions did not qualify as impeachment material.

In the five years following the events, Reece was investigated two more times.

In 2019, an internal complaint was filed against Reece after he inserted himself, without being invited, into a defense training session and injured a fellow officer.

According to police department documents, on March 19, 2019, a Longview detective demonstrated a tactic with three officers on top of him, attempting to remove his arms from underneath him and cuff him.

After the detective reportedly said “Just don’t touch my head,” Reece, who was not part of the practice, allegedly said, “if they’re resisting that much, I would just do this,” and grabbed the man’s head and chin and twisted his head “fast and with force,” according to police records.

The detective, who went to the hospital, told investigators he suffered a herniated disk in his vertebrae in his neck.

However, after the conclusion of the internal affairs investigation, Duscha wrote to Reece in a July 15, 2019, letter that the violations “were not sustained. The investigation has been closed.”

The second internal investigation was launched in reaction to Reece’s statements during an interview about the detective’s injury. The department questioned if Reece’s remarks “were possibly untruthful” and if he “was not being completely truthful when giving reasons for his actions.”

Like the underlying accusation, Duscha sent a July 24, 2019, letter to Reece notifying him these allegations levied against him “were not sustained,” and that the investigation had been closed.