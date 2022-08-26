Longview men plead not guilty to alleged kidnapping

A Longview man says he was bound and threatened with a gun to his head earlier this month inside a West Longview apartment. The two suspects pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Joendry Luis Gomez Ramon, 23, of Longview and his father Randor Luis Gomez Alba, 51, of Longview are charged with first-degree kidnapping of Roman's roommate after suspecting him of theft.

Cowlitz County deputies report finding the roommate on Aug. 13 with an electrical cord and belt tied around his wrists in an apartment in the 4300 block of Ocean Beach Highway.

The roommate didn't speak English but told deputies through a translator he was tied for roughly 20 minutes, strangled and beaten with a baseball bat by Gomez Ramon, who is also charged with second-degree assault. He alleged Gomez Ramon put a gun to his head and threatened to kill him, according to the report.

The father was released from Cowlitz County Jail on Aug. 15 on a $10,000 bond, and Gomez Ramon was released from Cowlitz County Jail on Aug. 16 on a $15,000 bond.

Gomez Ramon's trial is scheduled for Nov. 15 in Cowlitz County Superior Court, .