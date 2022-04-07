Longview man's trial on five felony child sexual abuse charges is set for May

A 32-year-old Longview man has a pre-trial hearing scheduled next week concerning his five felony child sexual abuse charges involving one minor.

Zephaniah Pekrul pleaded not guilty to all charges March 17 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Pekrul is charged with four counts of second-degree child rape and one count of first-degree child molestation. Pekrul's pre-trial hearing is scheduled for April 14 and his trial is scheduled for May 10.

Longview police officers arrested Pekrul on March 3 after a person known to the alleged victim reported the abuses, according to the case's probable cause statement. Later that day, Pekrul admitted to several of the abuses to an officer. The abuses occurred throughout the last year in Kelso and Longview, states the report.

The minor told a social worker about the alleged abuses later that week.

A protection order prohibiting Pekrul from contacting the minor was filed in court March 7. Pekrul was in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon with bond set at $10,000.

Court records show Pekrul pleaded guilty to domestic violence reckless endangerment in November 2018. He was arrested in May 2018 for allegedly burning his then 10-year-old son with a hot spatula, according to a Daily News report.

