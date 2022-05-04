Longview man to serve 28 days in Clark County Jail for March I-5 crash near Woodland

CLARK COUNTY — A Longview man will serve 28 days in Clark County Jail for a Woodland Interstate-5 accident that occurred in March.

Landon J. Sexsmith pleaded guilty Monday in Clark County Superior Court to vehicular assault and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In addition to receiving jail time for the felony of vehicular assault, Sexsmith also was sentenced to 24 months of work crew for the gross misdemeanor of driving under the influence.

Sexsmith was 19 years old when he was arrested March 5 after causing a single-vehicle crash on I-5 near Woodland, which injured his 14-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol reports Sexsmith attempted to pass on the left shoulder, lost control and crashed his 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup into a cable barrier. Sexsmith was not injured, but his passenger was transported to the hospital.

