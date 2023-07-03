Deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office arrested a Longview man early Sunday with the help of the Lower Columbia SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

Deputies detained Casey Lee Henderson, 31, in the the 4100 block of Ocean Beach Highway in West Longview, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill.

Henderson is currently in the Cowlitz County Jail on outstanding warrants plus new suspected charges related to Sunday's events including obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Deputies were initially called to the scene regarding a civil dispute, but authorities learned Henderson had an active felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm and violating the uniform controlled substance act. He reportedly barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to give up, so the Lower Columbia SWAT team and crisis negotiation team were called to the scene.

Eventually the crisis negotiation team talked with Henderson and he surrendered without any injury to himself or others.

Henderson's first court date is unknown at this time.