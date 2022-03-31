Longview man sentenced to nearly five years in prison for having child porn

A Longview man was sentenced to almost five years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography in January.

David Antheny Lovejoy, 42, was sentenced to 57 months in prison and 36 months of community custody March 16 in Cowlitz County Superior Court. Lovejoy admitted in January to possessing three different depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in 2021. He originally was arrested in the fall for suspicion of possessing six different depictions.

Court records show Lovejoy is required to pay $3,000 in fines for possessing the depictions, and will lose all electronic devices seized during the investigation. Once Lovejoy is released, court records show he must attend sex offender, mental health and chemical dependency treatment; not possess or access sexually explicit materials; and not use dating sites or social media.

Lovejoy was arrested Nov. 2 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent detectives after receiving two different suspected child pornography tips in May and September. Federal law requires Electronic Service Providers like Google and Snapchat to notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when images of child pornography are accessed.

A pre-sentencing investigation report states Lovejoy did not remember uploading pictures of child pornography to the internet, but admitted to storing images on his phone. He admitted to having problems with alcohol, as well as depression, anxiety and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and said he wanted to participate in sex offender and mental health treatment in prison.

Lovejoy previously was convicted of one felony — second-degree assault in 2015 in Cowlitz County — and three misdemeanors.

