Longview Man sentenced to 30 days of community service for killing pair of huskies in 2019

A Longview man was found guilty Tuesday of killing two huskies in 2019 and sentenced Friday to serve 30 days on an out-of-custody work crew or 240 hours of alternative community service.

Gregory Swanson, 74, of Longview was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of taking, concealing, injuring or killing a pet animal in Cowlitz County District Court.

Swanson owes $2,000 in restitution to the dead dogs' owner, Luke Moore, and $2,043 in court fees, ordered Cowlitz County District Court Judge John Hays.

If he doesn't abide by the conditions of the sentence, Swanson could face 334 days on an out-of-custody work crew and about $2,000 in fines.

At the sentencing, Moore said "no amount of time he gets will make up for" the loss of his pets — 1-year-old Marley and 2-year-old Link.

Swanson did not speak at his sentencing.

Cowlitz County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Toby Krauel said Swanson is a regular community volunteer.

"Swanson is an active member of the community and generally a very upstanding citizen in the community and contributes to it, but we do think this was a serious offense," Krauel said.