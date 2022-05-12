Longview man sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for second-degree child molestation

Samson Lee Sweetin, 40, of Longview was sentenced to about 1.5 years in prison Wednesday in Cowlitz County Superior Court for second-degree child molestation.

Longview officers arrested Sweetin in January after the victim told a counselor at the Children's Justice & Advocacy Center of Cowlitz County that Sweetin had inappropriately touched the minor.

Sweetin and the victim knew each other prior to the abuse.

Sweetin pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child molestation in March. Another second-degree child molestation charge was dropped.

Sentencing

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Marilyn Haan followed the prosecuting attorney office's sentencing recommendation on Wednesday. Sweetin received 17.5 months in prison and three years of parole. He was ordered to pay $700 in fines.

During Wednesday's hearing, Sweetin choked up while apologizing for the crime. His public defender Joshua Gooday said Sweetin offered to write a letter apologizing to the victim, but Gooday said it wasn't appropriate.

Haan advised Sweetin to take advantage of the prison programs to prevent him from re-offending.

His $50,000 bond was revoked after he pleaded guilty.

Sweetin has no prior felonies. Based on his clean record, Sweetin could have been sentenced anywhere from 15 to 20 months in prison with 36 months of parole, which in Washington is called community custody.

He was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.