Longview man sentenced in two sexual crime cases, one dating back a decade

A Longview man pleaded guilty to sexual crimes involving two different minors as far back as a decade ago, when he was also under 18, and was sentenced Tuesday in Cowlitz County Superior Court as if he was still a minor.

Taylor Andrew Porter, 21, received five years of supervision under the Washington State Department of Corrections for both cases. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett said if he didn't follow DOC and treatment provider orders, he could serve 28 months, or a little over two years, in prison.

Fassett said "if this had been discovered eight to 10 years ago, I'm sure Mr. Porter would have received" this alternative sentencing to prison, in regards to the older case, which occurred when he was around 12 and the victim was about 6 years old.

In that case, Porter pleaded guilty on Aug. 17 to two counts of second-degree child molestation.

On the same day, he also pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree rape involving a victim who was about 16 at the time, when Porter was around 17.

"Mr. Porter, these charges are obviously concerning," Fassett said. "The court's hope is that you get the help that you need so none of this ever happens again. There is also clearly recognition that when these events occurred you were a juvenile and frankly didn't have the best circumstances around your upbringing."

No-contact orders were placed to prevent Porter from communicating with either victim. He was ordered to pay $600 in both cases, with restitution to be determined later.