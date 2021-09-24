 Skip to main content
Longview man pleads not guilty to three counts of rape Thursday
A 20-year-old Longview man pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape in Cowlitz County Superior Court Thursday.

Taylor Porter is charged with second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree rape. He was released from Cowlitz County Jail on a $7,500 bond Sept. 15.

According to the case's probable cause statement, the victim told authorities the alleged abuses occurred in 2019 when the victim was 16 years old. She and Porter knew each other, court documents say.

Porter’s trial is set for Dec. 14 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

