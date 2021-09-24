Longview man pleads not guilty to three counts of rape Thursday

A 20-year-old Longview man pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape in Cowlitz County Superior Court Thursday.

Taylor Porter is charged with second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree rape. He was released from Cowlitz County Jail on a $7,500 bond Sept. 15.

According to the case's probable cause statement, the victim told authorities the alleged abuses occurred in 2019 when the victim was 16 years old. She and Porter knew each other, court documents say.

Porter’s trial is set for Dec. 14 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.