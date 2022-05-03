Longview man pleads not guilty to third-degree rape

A Longview man pleaded not guilty in Cowlitz County Superior Court to allegedly starting a fight on someone's property and sexually abusing a woman.

Alberto Vasquez Valencia, 21, was released on a $7,500 bond April 13 and his trial is scheduled for July 12. He is charged with the felonies of third-degree rape and third-degree assault involving a law enforcement officer, as well as the misdemeanors of second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Valencia was arrested April 10 after Longview officers responded to a report of Valencia trying to fight people on someone's lawn in the 900 block of 33rd Avenue, according to police records. The owner of the property allegedly told police Valencia damaged his fence to enter the property.

A woman told a responding officer Valencia touched her genitals without consent while at a party next door, the document states.

The report says Valencia spit on a jail officer once he was booked.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0