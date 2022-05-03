 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Longview man pleads not guilty to third-degree rape

  • 0
Gavel
Pixabay, Contributed

A Longview man pleaded not guilty in Cowlitz County Superior Court to allegedly starting a fight on someone's property and sexually abusing a woman. 

Alberto Vasquez Valencia, 21, was released on a $7,500 bond April 13 and his trial is scheduled for July 12. He is charged with the felonies of third-degree rape and third-degree assault involving a law enforcement officer, as well as the misdemeanors of second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Valencia was arrested April 10 after Longview officers responded to a report of Valencia trying to fight people on someone's lawn in the 900 block of 33rd Avenue, according to police records. The owner of the property allegedly told police Valencia damaged his fence to enter the property.

A woman told a responding officer Valencia touched her genitals without consent while at a party next door, the document states.

The report says Valencia spit on a jail officer once he was booked. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory sinks a massive cargo ship in seconds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News