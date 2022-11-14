Longview man pleads not guilty to felonies after Apple tracking system leads to his arrest

A Longview man pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony charges in Cowlitz County Superior Court after police say they arrested him with the help of an Apple AirPods tracking feature.

Daniel Wesley Olson, 34, of Longview, is charged with second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft after police allege he broke into a vehicle last month and stole a wallet and the Apple headphones.

Olson is out on a $1,500 bail and scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 31.

The probable cause statement says the suspect went on an alleged spending spree after the break-in reported on Oct. 29, racking up charges at three Ocean Beach Highway stores.

Police say the suspect used the victim’s two reported stolen credit cards to make a $51.91 at the Boondox Market, $124.74 at the Minit Shop convenience store, and two fraudulent charges totaling more than $400 at Walmart.

The victim told police his AirPods were equipped with GPS tracking technology, and the stolen headphones were emitting a signal from a residence located on the 2000 block of 46th Avenue in West Longview.

Police obtained security camera footage from Walmart of a white male with one of the victim’s credit cards making purchases at the store’s self-checkout registers and then leaving in a black 1997 Thunderbird.

After arriving at Olson’s residence, the arresting officer noted that Olson was wearing the same clothes investigators say the suspect was wearing in the security camera footage from Walmart, plus matching tattoos and a matching haircut, according to the police report.

Police allege that after reading Olson his Miranda rights, he told officers that all of the purchases charged on the credit cards were made with the permission of an acquaintance by the name of Steven Griffin.

Olson also said he didn’t know that the credit cards were stolen at the time he used them.