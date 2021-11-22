Longview man pleads not guilty to eight counts of child pornography

A Longview man pleaded not guilty to eight felony child pornography charges in Cowlitz County Superior Court following a roughly six-month investigation.

David Lovejoy, 42, was arrested Nov. 2, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent detectives two different suspected child pornography tips in May and September.

Reports of sexually exploited children online rise across nation, as two men face child porn charges in Cowlitz County Two recent cases of child pornography in Cowlitz County are part of a national uptick in online child exploitation reports across the nation.

The probable cause statement that led to Lovejoy's arrest states his phone number, email addresses and Twitter accounts were linked to child pornography uploads in April and August. A warrant revealed the IP address of one of the uploads came from his Longview residence. The uploads contained images of adult and child pornography, states the probable cause report.

Before searching his home with a warrant in November, Vancouver Police Department detectives and Homeland Security Investigations agents report Lovejoy admitted to owning the accounts associated with the suspected uploads, as well as dozens of child pornography on his phone.

Federal law requires Electronic Service Providers like Google and Snapchat to notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when images of child pornography are accessed. Washington Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Detective Sgt. Brandon James in Seattle said ESPs like Google have an “automotive process” to search for criteria like smaller, hairless bodies to find when users access sexually explicit images of children online.

Lovejoy is in the Cowlitz County Jail, with a bond set at $2,500. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022, for the charges of two counts of dealing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and six counts of possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

