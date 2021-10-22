 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview man pleads not guilty to child rape
0 comments
editor's pick

Longview man pleads not guilty to child rape

{{featured_button_text}}
Cowlitz County Superior Court

Cowlitz County Superior Court

A Longview man pleaded not guilty to first-degree child rape Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court. 

Nikelas Sapp, 18, was arrested Oct. 14. The victim's family was alerted to the alleged abuse by the victim, who is a minor. Later, the alleged victim also told authorities. According to the probable cause report which led to his arrest, Sapp admitted to the allegations that reportedly occurred in June. 

According to court records, Sapp was released on a $25,000 bail Oct. 15. His next hearing is set for Thursday. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News