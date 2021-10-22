Longview man pleads not guilty to child rape

A Longview man pleaded not guilty to first-degree child rape Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
Nikelas Sapp, 18, was arrested Oct. 14. The victim's family was alerted to the alleged abuse by the victim, who is a minor. Later, the alleged victim also told authorities. According to the probable cause report which led to his arrest, Sapp admitted to the allegations that reportedly occurred in June.
According to court records, Sapp was released on a $25,000 bail Oct. 15. His next hearing is set for Thursday.