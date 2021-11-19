Longview man pleads not guilty to child rape Thursday

A 31-year-old Longview man pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree rape of a child in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Joshua Reetz on Nov. 2 on suspicion of the felony charge.
The probable cause statement that led to his arrest says the alleged abuses occurred when the reported victim was about 5 to 7 years old. At least one alleged abuse occurred in 2016 and the child told authorities in November. According to police, Reetz and the alleged victim knew each other prior to the allegations.
The probable cause statement says Reetz admitted to the alleged abuses to officers. He was released on a $5,000 bond Nov. 3, according to court documents.
His next court date is Jan. 6, 2022, and his trial is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2022.