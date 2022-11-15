Longview man pleads not guilty to child molestation

A Longview man pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree child molestation after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her child.

Richard Ray Ball, 47, was arrested last month after the child accused Ball of taking their hand and placing it on the defendant's privates while they sat together on a couch.

Ball made his first appearance in Cowlitz County Superior Court on Oct 31. Judge Thad Scudder denied Ball's request for a court-appointed attorney due to his income and placed constraints on his $25,000 bail.

Ball was released on bail Nov. 2 and must remain at least 100 yards away from the accuser, not own or possess a firearm and must report to offender services.

A Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputy wrote in the case's probable cause sheet that the victim told a relative they didn't understand what to do during the alleged incident and pretended to be sleeping. After the encounter, the minor wept, the report states. The child's mother also shared with police a video of the child describing the incident.

The probable cause sheet says Ball denied the accusations to both the victim's mother and the deputies.

Ball is scheduled to appear at a pretrial hearing on Jan. 5 in a Cowlitz County Superior Court.