Longview man pleads not guilty to child molestation

A Longview man pleaded not guilty to second-degree child molestation charges Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jeremy Reed, 39, Oct. 26 after a 13-year-old told authorities about being inappropriately touched by Reed in September, according to court documents. Reed and the alleged victim knew each other prior to the charge.
Reed was released on a $10,000 bail Oct. 27, according to court documents.
Reed's trial is set for Jan. 25, 2022, in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
