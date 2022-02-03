 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Longview man pleads not guilty to child molestation Thursday

  • 0
Gavel
Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash, Contributed

A Longview man pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of second-degree child molestation in Cowlitz County Superior Court. 

Longview officers arrested Samson Lee Sweetin, 39, Jan. 19 after the alleged victim told a counselor at the Children's Justice & Advocacy Center of Cowlitz County that Sweetin had inappropriately touched the minor. The minor said the most recent abuses occurred in December 2021. 

Bail was set at $50,000 Jan. 20 and Sweetin was in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. His trial date is set for March 29. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

26 killed in DR Congo market by fall of high-voltage cable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News