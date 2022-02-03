Longview man pleads not guilty to child molestation Thursday

A Longview man pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of second-degree child molestation in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
Longview officers arrested Samson Lee Sweetin, 39, Jan. 19 after the alleged victim told a counselor at the Children's Justice & Advocacy Center of Cowlitz County that Sweetin had inappropriately touched the minor. The minor said the most recent abuses occurred in December 2021.
Bail was set at $50,000 Jan. 20 and Sweetin was in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. His trial date is set for March 29.
