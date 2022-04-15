Longview man pleads not guilty Thursday for allegedly shooting neighbor's dog

A Longview man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court for charges alleging he purposely shot his neighbor's dog with a pellet gun.

Longview officers arrested Roger A. Robatcek, 69, April 5 when a neighbor reported Robatcek shot his Shih Tzu in the eye, while the dog was tied up on his owner's property in the 2800 block of Lilac Street in Longview, just north of R.A. Long High School.

The neighbor told police he was mowing his lawn, when he saw Robatcek leave his home with what appeared to be a pellet rifle. He pumped and aimed the weapon in the direction of his dog and fired, states a police report. Police estimated Robatcek was about 10 yards from the dog based on the neighbor's description.

The neighbor told police Robatcek said he shot the dog because it was barking. Robatcek told police he didn't shoot the dog, states the police report.

Robatcek's trial is scheduled for June 28 for the felony charge of first-degree animal cruelty. He posted his $15,000 bail April 8, according to Cowlitz County Jail staff.

