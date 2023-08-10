A Longview man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to threatening a police officer and punching a correctional officer.

Roy DeLaine Gifford, Jr., 57, of Longview, pleaded guilty to one count of felony harassment and another count of custodial assault. He was sentenced to two and a half years in a Washington state prison and a year of community custody.

According to the probable cause statement, on May 9 at about 2:37 p.m., Longview Police Officer Daniel Butler, 28, responded to the 1460 block of Baltimore Street regarding a male resident “flipping tables and breaking things.”

The report says Gifford was arrested the previous day for disorderly conduct after numerous complaints.

Butler writes in the probable cause statement that Gifford was “argumentative and reluctant to comply,” after being asked to turn down the music and warned him he could be arrested.

According to the report, Gifford called his landlord a racial slur, threatened to kick the officer between his legs, and said, “I’m going to kill you!”

Gifford reportedly slammed the door in Butler’s face. After obtaining a warrant to enter Gifford’s home, Butler writes that Gifford “ignored numerous verbal orders” and that he used his pepper spray to subdue and arrest him.

After being transported to the Cowlitz County Jail, Gifford allegedly struck a jail officer with a closed fist in the head during the booking process.

Gifford has a lengthy criminal history, including burglary, harassment, second-degree theft, attempted theft, and riot. He initially faced two additional charges of intimidating a public servant and disorderly conduct, but they were dismissed as part of his plea deal.