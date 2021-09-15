Longview man pleads guilty to child rape Wednesday

A 21-year-old Longview man plead guilty to two counts of child rape Wednesday.

Demetrius Jones plead guilty to first-degree child rape occurring in 2015 and second-degree child rape occurring in 2016 in Cowlitz County Superior Court. When reading Jones's guilty plea in court, Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Marilyn Haan said the victim was under the age of 12 and later under the age of 14 during the assaults.

Court documents state Jones was arrested in 2019 after a 15-year-old who was known to Jones told a PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center social worker about the rape. The case's probable cause statement says the abuses occurred since 2013.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25.

