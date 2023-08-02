A Longview man accused of assaulting a 64-year-old woman — which included striking her in the back of the head with a pool cue — pleaded guilty Wednesday morning and was sentenced to five years in state prison.

Donald Leslie Hadley, 65, of Longview, stood motionless as he entered the guilty plea in the Cowlitz County Jail courtroom to one count of third-degree assault and driving under the influence charge.

Hadley was also sentenced to 365 days for the driving under the influence charge, and his driver’s license will be suspended for at least a year.

The woman he was convicted of assaulting later died, but the Cowlitz County coroner said her death was due to natural causes.

“We hope, Mr. Hadley, you learned what you needed to learn from this,” said presiding Judge Marilyn K. Haan.

David Phelan, Hadley’s attorney, said Wednesday, “this was a tough case,” due to his client possessing two strikes.

According to court documents, Hadley potentially faced a life sentence due to previous convictions: a second-degree assault charge in 2000, a fourth-degree assault charge in 2002 and 2003, plus a first-degree assault charge in 2007.

Hadley was under supervision at the time of the Oregon Way Tavern incident.

As reported in the probable cause statement, at about 12:49 a.m., on Dec. 9, 2022, Hadley and another patron, Jessica Ray Dawn, of Kelso were engaged in a verbal argument at the Oregon Way Tavern located in the 440 block of Oregon Way in Longview.

According to Dawn’s obituary in The Daily News, she was born “John Christian Warburton, (and) in 2015 she set herself free as Jessica Ray Dawn.”

Their argument escalated into a physical altercation with Hadley, allegedly pushing Dawn, hitting her in the face “with a closed fist,” and then striking her in the back of the head with a pool stick.

Hadley fled from the bar in his vehicle, where he was later arrested on the 5600 block of Mt. Solo Road in Longview.

One witness said Dawn “fell over like a dead tree,” as mentioned in court documents.

As reported in court documents, paramedics treated Dawn, who suffered a facial laceration, and crews believed she was possibly experiencing a brain bleed or concussion; she was transported to St. John Medical Center.

A few days later, Dawn was found dead at her home on Dec. 14, 2022, by officers of the Kelso Police Department. Former Cowlitz County Corner Tim Davidson told The Daily News in December 2022 that Dawn’s autopsy showed “no foul play.”

Davidson said Dawn died naturally and showed no signs of head trauma or bleeding in the brain.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.