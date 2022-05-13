Longview man pleads guilty to assault Thursday

A 19-year-old Longview man pleaded guilty to assault charges Wednesday in Cowlitz County Superior Court in a case where he was originally charged with a felony and misdemeanor, including child molestation.

Blake Anthony Girt Wednesday pleaded guilty to the felony of third-degree assault bodily harm and the gross misdemeanor of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He was sentenced to one month in Cowlitz County Jail.

Girt also has to complete 240 hours of community service by July 7, before he is taken into custody.

Cowlitz County deputies arrested Girt in July, after the victim said Girt asked him to engage in sexual acts over Snapchat, then tried to kiss and touch him days later, according to a police report.

During Wednesday's hearing, the victim shared a statement with the court.

"When you put trust in someone to do right and get violated, it stays with you every day," the statement reads.

