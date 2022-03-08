Longview man pleads guilty, sentenced to nine years in prison Monday

A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a longtime friend over an alleged affair pleaded guilty to four of his original nine charges Monday in Cowlitz County Superior Court and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Longview officers arrested Daniel Alan Weldon, 34, of Longview, on Oct. 21 after his friend alerted police of the alleged assault.

The friend said Weldon accused him of “fooling around” with Weldon’s girlfriend and shot a pistol in his direction on Oct. 21 in the 300 block of 29th Avenue in Longview, according to court documents.

The friend said Weldon forced him inside a home by gunpoint, punched him and threw him on the ground while threatening to kill him. The friend said he left when Weldon was distracted by a phone call. Later, court documents state doctors found the friend’s right clavicle had been fractured.

The pair had been friends for roughly 15 years, according to the probable cause statement that led to Weldon’s arrest. The statement also says Weldon’s four previous felony convictions prevented him from knowingly owning firearms.

Court records show Weldon has been convicted of second-degree theft and taking a vehicle without permission in the first degree in Clark County.

