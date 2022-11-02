Longview man held on 25K bond for molestation accusation

A Longview man was being held on $25,000 bond after a relative of a 10-year-old accused him of inappropriately touching the child, court documents said.

In his first appearance over Zoom in a Cowlitz County Superior Court, Richard Ray Ball, 47, of Longview, emerged disheveled during a preliminary hearing on Monday, Oct 31. He faces a charge of first-degree child molestation.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Oct 28, when the 10-year-old accused Ball of taking her hand and placing it on his "private parts" while they sat together on a couch; he allegedly “moved it up and down, which made sloshing sounds,” Deputy Brad Bauman wrote.

Using the alias of Jane Doe to protect the accuser’s identity, Bauman wrote in the probable cause sheet that Jane Doe told a relative she didn’t understand what to do and pretended to be sleeping. After the encounter, Doe washed her hands and wept.

Following a confrontation with a relative, Ball denied the accusations against him to both the relative and later arriving deputies, according to the document.

Bauman asked Ball if he wanted to provide a statement, and he obliged. Ball was also alerted that he would have to find another place to stay during the investigation, according to the probable cause sheet.

As Ball wrote his statement, a relative played for Bauman a video recording between herself and Jane Doe. The video shows Doe detailing her alleged encounter with Ball, confirming details the relative initially provided deputies.

After viewing the video, Bauman believed he had enough probable cause to place Ball under arrest for child molestation charges, according to the probable cause sheet.

Judge Thad Scudder denied Ball’s request for a court-appointed attorney due to his income and placed conditions on his $25,000 bail.

If released on bail, Ball not only has to “obey all laws and court orders,” but must remain at least 100 yards away from Jane Doe at all times, not own or possess a firearm, and has been directed by the court to check in to Offender Services.

Richard Ball’s next court date is scheduled for 2 p.m., Nov 10 in a Cowlitz County Superior Court for his initial arraignment, which will be conducted over Zoom.