A Longview man — who admitted to assaulting a Rainier woman and stealing her car earlier this year — was sentenced Friday to 14 months in prison.

Jonathan Solomon Friend, 26, was also sentenced to 18 months of community custody and ordered to stay at least 100 feet from the victim.

Friend pleaded guilty on May 5 to second-degree robbery and second-degree assault, which occurred on Jan. 9.

Amanda Albright, 28, of Rainier, said Friend broke her orbital bone, which required her to get an implant near her eye.

The attack affected her beyond that January night, she added.

"I missed out on work, had to have the surgery, my kids were questioning what happened to mommy's eye," she said. "I told them sometimes we run into very bad people and sometimes we don't know they are bad."

Albright told police she met Friend on Snapchat and accused him of striking her multiple times in the face after a night out. She said on Snapchat he went by the name Johnny.

Albright said she offered him a ride from The Carriage Restaurant and Lounge on 12th Avenue to the Shamrock Tavern on 15th Avenue where his car was parked. While driving, Albright said Friend hit her in the face at least twice after accusing him of lying. Albright escaped when she stopped her car and Friend exited to get behind the wheel of Albright's Chrysler, she said.

Police report an officer arrived behind the Shamrock Tavern to find her in a nearby stranger’s home looking for safety.

Albright's fear continues today, she said.

"I don't even feel safe walking the streets, or taking my children to the park in this town anymore," she said. "I plan to move within the next year. He knows a lot of people and I still don't feel safe."