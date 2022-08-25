Longview man found guilty of murder after 2021 stabbing in Longview neighborhood near CVG elementary

A man accused of stabbing another man to death last year, in broad daylight, outside his Longview home was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday.

A jury convicted Michael John Boyd, 48, of Longview of the felony after his roughly six-day trial in Cowlitz County Superior Court, where the defense argued the act was in self-defense.

Instead, the prosecution described a killing motivated by money.

Around 1:30 p.m. in June 2021 a witness told police they saw Boyd, covered in bloody overalls, stabbing another man in the driveway of a residence in the 2600 block of 30th Avenue, about 7 feet from the Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary School. Police say the two men lived in the same home when the killing took place.

Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Thomas Ladouceur told jurors Jason Gary Hlousek, who also went by Jason Gary Feucht, was stabbed 19 times in front of his home, mostly in the face and neck. He said Hlousek, 47, was stabbed so hard, the blade of the knife broke off, and his dentures were knocked out.

A young neighbor witnessed the events from his window, Ladouceur said. A teacher at CVG elementary saw the acts from her classroom, he added, though no students were in the building at the time. The teacher said she heard an argument over money.

The defense argued Boyd acted in self-defense because he felt he was in danger, even if he actually wasn’t.

“You don’t have to let yourself suffer harm before you can defend yourself,” defense attorney Joshua Baldwin said. “If somebody strikes you, if somebody threatens you with a knife, or comes at you with a knife and you get it away from them, you don’t have to walk away and just hope they don’t have something else.”

But the jury found Boyd knew Hlousek had physical almaints, including a back injury, which caused him to use a cane or walker, and carpal tunnel, making him vulnerable.

A witness also said Hlousek was backing away from Boyd during their argument.

Boyd was seen standing over the victim, stabbing him, then pausing and continuing to stab more slowly. The last wound was created by twisting the knife, a witness said, and Ladouceur said the act was corroborated by the autopsy report.

“His goal wasn’t just to hurt him a little bit, disable him to the point where he was not a threat to him,” Ladouceur said. “But when you stab someone that many times and that hard, it was clear he was planning to kill Jason.”

Boyd is in Cowlitz County Jail on a no-bail hold. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12.