Longview man facing felonies in Castle Rock officer attack is found not guilty in separate burglary charges

Cowlitz County Superior Court found a Longview man guilty Wednesday of entering two 20th Avenue homes without the intent of stealing or destroying property.

After a two-day trial, Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder ruled Timothy Rollo Bean, 33, was guilty of the lesser of his three charges: first-degree criminal trespass, a gross misdemeanor. He was found not guilty of two counts of felony residential burglary.

Bean is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3. He also is facing a trial in another case, where he is charged with six felonies, including second-degree assault, after allegedly being a passenger in the vehicle that hit and wounded Castle Rock Officer Bill Zimmerman in February.

Entering homes

Scudder said Bean unlawfully entered and remained at two Longview residences, but was "not convinced that he formed the intent at either house to commit theft or malicious mischief."

Longview Sgt. Chris Angel said officers arrested Bean on Oct. 28 after receiving reports of a man possibly entering homes and walking through yards in the 200 block of 20th Avenue in Longview.

Bean said on the stand he was high on methamphetamines and did not sleep for five days before his arrest and cannot clearly remember the events. Bean said he thought he was home while inside one property because he lived nearby when he was 6 years old, and didn't remember trying to enter through a window of another.

The state argued Bean intended to destroy property while inside one home because he admitted to looking for food to eat. The owners of the home said Bean destroyed their dishwasher detergent and Keurig K-Cup pods and were forced to throw away food they believe Bean may have handled.

Previous charges

Bean was released on a $1,000 bond in April after his February arrest, in which officers say Bean was the passenger of a stolen vehicle the driver intentionally used to hit Zimmerman.

In that case, Bean is facing two counts of second-degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, second-degree malicious mischief, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, third-degree possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest.

Bean is in the Cowlitz County Jail. Court records show he previously was convicted of second-degree child molestation, failure to register as a sex offender and violating a no contact order in Cowlitz County, and possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to register as a sex offender in Clark County.

