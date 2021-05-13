Longview man driving street sweeper struck by drunken driver in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — A Longview man escaped injury Wednesday night after a car crashed into the street sweeper he was driving on State Route 500 in Vancouver.

Just after 9 p.m., Sherman Carrillo, 28, was cleaning the westbound left shoulder with three signal trucks behind him indicating the lane was closed when Battle Ground resident Myles Welch, 36, "disregarded the three attenuator trucks with right arrow signs indicating a left lane closure" and struck the sweeper, according to a Washington State Patrol report.