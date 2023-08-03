A Longview man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Ariel, according to Washington State Patrol.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. on Lewis River Road’s southbound lane, Paige M. Barletta, 34, of Portland, was driving a gray 2010 four-door Toyota Prius near milepost 44 close to the Merwin Park’s road sign.

Barletta, wearing a seatbelt, missed her stop and pulled right to make a U-turn, according to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Will Finn.

Behind Barletta was a 2012 red Ducati motorcycle driven by James W. Woodworth, 78, of Longview, who struck the left front of Barletta’s Prius.

Woodworth died at the scene, and Barletta didn’t sustain an injury from the crash.