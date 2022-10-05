Longview man charged with voyeurism

A 43-year-old Longview man was charged Tuesday after allegedly taking photos of a teenager while in the bathroom showering.

Jerry Whayne Bowers is charged with first-degree voyeurism and second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Longview police were dispatched at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 29 to Oregon Way after receiving a 911 call. The teen told arriving police officers they noticed a cell phone peaking under the bathroom door while showering and the lens of the phone’s camera was pointing at them while nude. The minor told police the phone belonged to Bowers, as they knew each other prior to the incident.

Police said a family member saw and deleted the nude photos from Bowers’ phone; however, Bowers later told police he deleted the pictures from his phone, according to a police report.

While being questioned by police, Bowers said he took “multiple photos” of the minor "while drying off” in the bathroom and that the minor was unaware of being photographed. He told officers the photos were for himself.

A no-contact order to prevent Bowers from communicating with the teen was filed Sept. 29.

Bowers was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with bond set at $30,000. He is expected to appear in Cowlitz County Superior Court on Oct. 13 for his arraignment.