Longview man charged with six child sexual abuse felonies

Domanick Lee Mecham, 26, of Longview is charged with six felonies involving child sexual abuse. His trial is scheduled for June 21 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Mecham pleaded not guilty April 28 to first-degree child molestation, two counts of second-degree child rape, two counts of second-degree child molestation and first-degree voyeurism involving a child.

Kelso police arrested Mecham on April 19 after the mother of the two alleged victims informed officers of the alleged abuse, according to police records. The two minors also detailed the alleged abuse, which they said took place in Oregon, Kelso and Longview, to staff at the Children's Justice & Advocacy Center in Longview.

The mother also found lewd photos of one of the minors on Mecham's phone, according to a police report.

Mecham was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $50,000.

