Longview man charged in October I-5 accident near Kalama

A Longview man who allegedly caused a three-vehicle accident in October on Interstate 5 near Kalama was charged Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Wayne Avery Filer, 42, of Longview, was charged with three counts of vehicular assault — one count for each of the reported victims.

The Washington State Patrol originally reported Filer hit two vehicles Oct. 4 on northbound I-5's exit 27 for Todd Road and the Port of Kalama. He hit a Kalama woman's Hyundai Palisade on the off ramp, then totaled a Pontiac G5 containing two minors once reaching Todd Road, the WSP said.

Four people were sent to the hospital: the two minors; Filer; and Filer's passenger, Kathleen Filer, who was 67 in October.

