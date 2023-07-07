A Longview man was charged Monday for having a relationship with a 15-year-old he met online, court records show.

Braxton Hunter Reese Hood, 22, is scheduled to arraigned Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court. He was arrested on June 28 after a person close to him alerted police about the relationship, as reported in the probable cause statement.

He is currently out on bail and must always remain at least 100 yards away from the victim.

On May 30, the victim said the pair were in a romantic relationship that included exchanging photos and touching.

The victim said they sent direct messages to one another over Snapchat and the Discord app, specifically on a Discord channel about anime. According to the report, the discussions started as casual, but escalated when Hood expressed his desire to see the teen nude.

On June 7, Hood told Longview police he knew the victim but thought the teen was an adult.

He later admitted he lied to the youth about his real age. Hood told the victim he was a home-schooled student, and they were the same age.

The report mentions that Hood had “sexually explicit conversations” over Discord that included roleplay and that the two met in real life on three separate occasions.

Hood denied having sex with the victim, but according to the probable cause statement, said that if the victim wanted to go further, he would have “given in to his urges.”