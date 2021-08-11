 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview man booked into jail after August 4 Lower Columbia SWAT standoff
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Longview man booked into jail after August 4 Lower Columbia SWAT standoff

{{featured_button_text}}
Lower Columbia SWAT

Members of the Lower Columbia SWAT team return to a temporary mission command station after arresting a barricaded armed suspect Aug. 4 in the 2000 block of 46th Avenue near Longview. 

 Hayley Day

The man who was detained during a three-hour standoff Aug. 4 with the Lower Columbia SWAT Team was booked into Cowlitz County Jail Tuesday after leaving the hospital.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies booked Jose Camba Covarrubias, 55, of Longview on suspicion of five felonies: harassment, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, harming a police dog and second-degree assault domestic violence. He also was arrested for the misdemeanors of obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

Camba Covarrubias was detained after a roughly three-hour standoff with area law enforcement in the 2000 block of 46th Avenue in Longview. He threatened to sacrifice a family member to God with a knife, according to deputies. The Lower Columbia SWAT Team was called when he threatened to get a shotgun after the family member left the home.

A warrant was issued to enter the residence after Camba Covarrubias refused to leave on his own, deputies said. During detainment, deputies reported he bit an officer's hand, hit a police dog with a pool cue, tried to gouge out an officer's eye with his fingers and attempted to cut officers with a shard of glass.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden seeks ways to tackle rising gas prices

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog
Crime and Courts

Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog

A Wednesday night press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's department said the 55-year-old man will be charged with second degree assault from the initial incident, then with two counts of second degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, felony harassment, harming a police dog, obstructing a law enforcement officers and resisting arrest stemming from the standoff. His name will be released when he is booked. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News