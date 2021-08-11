Longview man booked into jail after August 4 Lower Columbia SWAT standoff

The man who was detained during a three-hour standoff Aug. 4 with the Lower Columbia SWAT Team was booked into Cowlitz County Jail Tuesday after leaving the hospital.
Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies booked Jose Camba Covarrubias, 55, of Longview on suspicion of five felonies: harassment, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, harming a police dog and second-degree assault domestic violence. He also was arrested for the misdemeanors of obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.
Camba Covarrubias was detained after a roughly three-hour standoff with area law enforcement in the 2000 block of 46th Avenue in Longview. He threatened to sacrifice a family member to God with a knife, according to deputies. The Lower Columbia SWAT Team was called when he threatened to get a shotgun after the family member left the home.
A warrant was issued to enter the residence after Camba Covarrubias refused to leave on his own, deputies said. During detainment, deputies reported he bit an officer's hand, hit a police dog with a pool cue, tried to gouge out an officer's eye with his fingers and attempted to cut officers with a shard of glass.