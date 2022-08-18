Longview man arrested three times since April for alleged sexual crimes involving minors

Thomas Michael Rothchild, 38, of Longview was arrested Tuesday for the third time since April for suspicion of sexual crimes involving minors.

Rothchild is charged with nine felonies involving the same 14-year-old in Cowlitz County Superior Court, while the newest arrest involves a 17-year-old. He has not been charged in the latest arrest.

Rothchild was released on a $25,000 bond in April, then a $35,000 bond in June after his second arrest. He is being held without bail in Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

The incidents involving the 14-year-old occurred before his April arrest, while the alleged crimes involving the 17-year-old occurred in August.

On Tuesday, Cowlitz County deputies arrested Rothchild on suspicion of forced indecent liberties and providing liquor to a minor after the 17-year-old told authorities Rothchild physically held her and touched her chest after providing her alcohol on the banks of the Columbia River near the county line, according to a police report.

The minor told deputies Rothchild said he was 24 — 14 years younger than his actual age.

Longview police initially arrested Rothchild April 5 after the 14-year-old told officials Rothchild flew from Colorado to Longview in March, and provided alcohol before engaging in sexual activities, according to the police report.

The 14-year-old told authorities the pair met through an 18-year-old friend, who met Rothchild on Instagram, states the report. Rothchild told the minor and friend he was a 26-year-old named Ethan who was moving to Longview soon.

Rothchild has lived in Washington for five months, around the same time of his first arrest, and previously lived in Colorado, court documents show.

The 14-year-old said Rothchild visited the minor’s Longview home after the alleged crimes were reported, and offered $500 to claim the story was false, states the report. Later, the minor told authorities of another sexual encounter that occurred during that visit, which led to Rothchild's second arrest and additional charges.

Rothchild pleaded not guilty to all his charges, and his arraignment for his pending charges is scheduled for Sept. 1 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Rothchild is charged with four counts of third-degree child rape, as well as one count each of third-degree child molestation, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, sexual exploitation of a minor by threat or force, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and tampering with a witness.

Editor's note: Typically The Daily News does not name defendants accused of sexual crimes until they are officially charged. Because of the overlapping nature of these ongoing cases, we are instead choosing to publish the latest developments now.