A man with an outstanding warrant for felony charges was apprehended Wednesday morning near the corner of 11th Avenue and Douglas Street.

Matthew Wayne Brown, 29, was taken into custody just before 9:46 a.m., by at least four Longview police officers, in the parking lot of The Daily News.

David Emter, 36, said he was waiting in his truck in front of Youth and Family Link, located at 907 Douglas St., when he saw Brown run through the area with a police officer chasing him. Emter said he got out of his truck, joined the officers in the chase and got ahold of Brown's dog, which was also at the scene.

Jail records show Brown was released on Thursday. During a Thursday court hearing, Brown was asked to check into mental health court and is scheduled to set a new trial date on June 8.

The arrest stems from Brown's failure to appear for a scheduled May 25 hearing concerning allegations that in April 2022, he broke into two Jiffy Lube Stores, one in Longview and the other in Kelso, according to court documents.

He allegedly stole items from the Longview area Jiffy Lube, including a car. Days later he reportedly took a drill and a code reader from the Kelso location.

The probable cause statement says Brown was attempting to sell the ill-gotten goods on Facebook. When police arrested him on May 5, 2022, they found a Jiffy Lube VISA card in his wallet, the report states.

Brown faces two counts of possessing stolen property in the second degree and one count of trafficking.

This is the second bench warrant issued for Brown; the first one was issued on April 21.

Longview police spokesperson Capt. Brandon McNew said the department typically tries to find someone to take pets, or calls the Humane Society when people are arrested with them.