Longview man arrested for suspected vehicular assault DUI on Monday in Clark County

A Longview man was arrested for suspicion of vehicular assault by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he allegedly caused an accident that injured his passenger Monday night in Clark County.

Sean Holiday, 42, was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers Monday after they say his passenger was ejected when Holiday's car rolled over in the center median of Interstate-5 around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Troopers report Holiday passed a semi truck and all lanes of traffic before entering the highway's median and hitting a deer and tree.

Holiday suffered minor injuries, while his 33-year-old passenger from Vancouver suffered life-threatening trauma, state troopers said. Both were transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Holiday also is suspected of driving his Volkswagen Jetta with a suspended or revoked license in the third degree, according the the state patrol.

