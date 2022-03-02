 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Longview man arrested for making death threats outside Kelso church Tuesday night

  • 0
Longview Police Department vehicle

A Longview Police Department vehicle.

 Hayley Day, The Daily News File Photo

A Longview man was arrested Tuesday night after making death threats to people outside a Kelso church, police say.

Cowlitz County deputies arrested Bryan Wayne Korth, 41, of Longview after he made verbal threats around 9:30 p.m. to shoot a group leaving a basketball game at Rose Valley Friends Church in the 1400 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. 

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the people Korth was yelling at didn't know him or why he made the threats. Brightbill said a firearm was found in Korth's vehicle after his arrest.

Korth was in Cowlitz County Jail as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of harassment, including making death threats. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women and children continued flowing across Ukraine's border with Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News