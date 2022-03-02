Longview man arrested for making death threats outside Kelso church Tuesday night

A Longview man was arrested Tuesday night after making death threats to people outside a Kelso church, police say.

Cowlitz County deputies arrested Bryan Wayne Korth, 41, of Longview after he made verbal threats around 9:30 p.m. to shoot a group leaving a basketball game at Rose Valley Friends Church in the 1400 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the people Korth was yelling at didn't know him or why he made the threats. Brightbill said a firearm was found in Korth's vehicle after his arrest.

Korth was in Cowlitz County Jail as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of harassment, including making death threats.

